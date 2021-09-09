Friday, September 10, 2021
Spring frost plays havoc with predicted wine output in France

By Steven Moore
Wine output in France this year is likely to be one of the lowest in recent history.

The French agriculture ministry said severe frosts during the spring – which played havoc with the vines – and heavy rainfall over the summer months, leading to mildew, had seriously hurt output.

There are predictions that wine production could be down by a quarter or ever 30 per cent on normal years.

“For now, it looks like the yield will be comparable to that of 1977, a year when the vine harvest was reduced by both destructive frost and summer downpours,” the agriculture ministry said in a statement issued to TV station France 24.

French Agriculture Minister Julien De-normandie said the country had never had such a hard frost in early spring before.

The damage to the vineyards was “probably the greatest agricultural cat-astrophe of the beginning of the 21st century,” he added.

The French government has promised to put together a financial support package to help the hardest hit wine producers.

